10 months ago
Paris double-decker bus with gourmet dining gets investment boost
#Intel
November 8, 2016 / 5:00 AM / 10 months ago

Paris double-decker bus with gourmet dining gets investment boost

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - State-controlled bank BPI France is to invest 600,000 euros in fine-dining tourist group Bustronome, part of efforts to support the French tourist industry, which has been hit over the past year by the Islamist attacks in the country.

France is the most-visited tourist destination in the world, with almost 85 million tourists last year, but foreign visitor numbers have fallen in the wake of the attacks.

In the first ten months of 2016, foreign tourist arrivals in France are down 8.1 percent when compared to last year, official figures show.

Launched in 2014, Bustronome offers a tour of all the major sights of the French capital in a 38 people-capacity double-decker bus with a panoramic glass roof while having a multi-course gourmet meal.

Prices start at 65 euros per person for lunch and 100 euros for dinner.

The company founded by Jean-Christophe Fournier and Bertrand Mathieu, currently operates two buses in Paris, employs 13 workers and generates revenue of 1.5 million euros ($1.66 million).

BPI said its investment would allow Bustronome to buy three new buses and launch the service in London in the second half 2017. Other cities such as New York could follow.

BPI France has made its investment through France Investissement Tourisme, a 100 million euro venture capital fund BPI set up last year to support small and medium enterprises in the tourism industry, which represents between 7-8 percent of France's gross domestic product and employs about 2 million people.

$1 = 0.9062 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
