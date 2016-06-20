FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BPM assessing options on Anima stake after regulator's ruling
June 20, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BPM assessing options on Anima stake after regulator's ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Milano is assessing whether to reduce its stake in Anima Holding or launch a full takeover bid over the asset manager together with Poste Italiane, the Italian bank said on Monday.

Italian market regulator Consob ruled that BPM and Poste's combined stake in Anima exceeds a 25 percent threshold that triggers a mandatory takeover bid under Italian rules, BPM said.

Poste and BPM are bound by a shareholder pact over Anima after the Italian post office bought a 10.3 percent stake in Anima last year from Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

BPM, which holds 16.8 percent of Anima, has pledged to sell part of its stake within a year from the closing of the sale. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
