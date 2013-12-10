Private equity investors to sell remaining 19.7 pct BPost stake

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Belgian postal group BPost said on Tuesday that its private equity backers, which still owned a 19.7 percent stake in the group after it was floated in June, would sell their shares in an accelerated bookbuild.

Post Invest Europe Sarl, a consortium led by private equity group CVC Capital Partners, will sell some 39.3 million shares in the group, BPost said.

The stake is worth about 600 million euros ($826.3 million) based on Tuesday’s share price.

BPost shares were suspended earlier on Tuesday and will remain untraded until the share sale is completed, BPost said.

The Belgian state still holds a 50.01 percent stake.