FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Private equity investors to sell remaining 19.7 pct BPost stake
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2013 / 6:00 PM / 4 years ago

Private equity investors to sell remaining 19.7 pct BPost stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Belgian postal group BPost said on Tuesday that its private equity backers, which still owned a 19.7 percent stake in the group after it was floated in June, would sell their shares in an accelerated bookbuild.

Post Invest Europe Sarl, a consortium led by private equity group CVC Capital Partners, will sell some 39.3 million shares in the group, BPost said.

The stake is worth about 600 million euros ($826.3 million) based on Tuesday’s share price.

BPost shares were suspended earlier on Tuesday and will remain untraded until the share sale is completed, BPost said.

The Belgian state still holds a 50.01 percent stake.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.