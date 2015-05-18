FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bpost only bidder for Belgian newspaper contract
May 18, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Bpost only bidder for Belgian newspaper contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 18 (Reuters) - Belgian postal group Bpost is the only bidder for a five-year contract to deliver newspapers and periodicals in Belgium over the coming five years, the Belgian post and telecoms regulator said on Monday.

Bpost told Belgian media earlier this year that losing the newspaper contract would put 3,000 full time jobs at risk.

While the regulator had received initial interest from three companies, Bpost was the only company to submit a full offer by the Monday deadline.

“A jury will examine this offer and evaluate it as to its regularity, financial basis, price and quality in view of preparing the further decision process,” the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

