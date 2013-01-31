FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BP says production starts at PSVM project in Angola
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 9:05 AM / 5 years ago

BP says production starts at PSVM project in Angola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - BP Plc said it had begun production from the PSVM development area in Block 31 offshore Angola and expects to ramp up output to around 70,000 barrels of oil per day.

PSVM is expected to build towards plateau rates of 150,000 barrels of oil per day over the coming year with additional production from Saturno and Venus fields in 2013 and Marte in 2014.

The PSVM development consists of four oil fields - Plutão, Saturno, Vénus and Marte.

PSVM ranks among BP’s list of top projects along with Clochas Mavacola, also in Angola, Galapagos in the U.S. Gulf and Devenick in the North Sea.

BP holds a 26.67 percent working interest in the project.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.