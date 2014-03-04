FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court rejects BP appeal over oil spill losses
March 4, 2014 / 12:00 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. court rejects BP appeal over oil spill losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected BP Plc’s appeal of a ruling that allowed businesses to recover money over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, even if they could not trace their economic losses to the disaster.

By a 2-1 vote, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld a Dec. 24 ruling by U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans.

It also said an injunction preventing payments on so-called business economic loss claims should be lifted.

Barbier had ruled that BP would have to live with its earlier interpretation of a multi-billion dollar settlement agreement over the spill in which certain businesses claiming losses were presumed to have suffered harm.

