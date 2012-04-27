FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BPZ Resources, Pacific Rubiales form JV in Peru
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 10:35 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-BPZ Resources, Pacific Rubiales form JV in Peru

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company BPZ Resources Inc said it formed a joint venture with Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp to develop and explore an offshore block in Peru.

Pacific Rubiales will pay $150 million in cash and commit $185 million for BPZ’s share of capital and exploratory expenditures in Block Z-1.

A BPZ unit will continue to be the operator of the block and retain a 51 percent participating interest.

The block covers two producing fields, which averaged 3,880 barrels of oil per day in the first quarter.

Credit Suisse and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co advised BPZ Energy on the transaction. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian) ((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.