9 months ago
Brazil's BR Malls posts 3rd-qtr net income of 35.5 mln reais
#Financials
November 14, 2016 / 10:01 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil's BR Malls posts 3rd-qtr net income of 35.5 mln reais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - BR Malls, Brazil's largest shopping mall operator, said it posted a third-quarter profit of 35.5 million reais ($10.3 million) after showing a net loss of 219.4 million reais in the same period a year ago as general and administrative costs fell.

In a securities filing Monday, Rio de Janeiro-based BR Malls Participações SA said net revenues fell by 7 percent to 328.5 million reais last quarter compared with a year ago. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
