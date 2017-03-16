FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Brazil's BR Malls net income falls 464 pct in Q4
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 12:53 AM / 5 months ago

Brazil's BR Malls net income falls 464 pct in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações on Wednesday reported an annual 464 percent fall in net income to a negative 147.6 million reais in the fourth quarter as an economic downturn weighed on results.

The figure was well below a consensus estimate of a 68.81 million reais net profit compiled by Thomson Reuters. For the first time in history, BR Malls reported a fall in same-store-sales, it said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operating profitability, fell sharply by 330 percent to a negative 542.3 million reais, missing an estimate of 296.4 million reais positive EBITDA. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.