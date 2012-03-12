PROFILE-Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega

Position: Finance Minister of Brazil

Incumbent: Guido Mantega

Date of Birth: April 7, 1949

Term: Began in March 2006

Key Facts:

- A long-time advocate of more development spending in Brazil, Mantega’s tenure at the Finance Ministry was renewed by President Dilma Rousseff when she took office on Jan. 1, 2011.

- Mantega presided over Brazil’s rapid economic rebound from a global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. Brazil’s economy, Latin America’s largest, grew 7.5 percent in 2010, its fastest pace in over two decades, though growth slowed to 2.7 percent in 2011.

- On Mantega’s watch, the Finance Ministry took a series of measures to lift Brazil’s economy out of a brief recession after the financial crisis, reducing taxes for key industries and bolstering state lending to companies.

- He is again leading a government offensive to revive an economy that ground to a halt in the third quarter of 2011 due to a slowing global economy and previous monetary tightening.

- New tax breaks for foreign investors and domestic manufacturers and fresh state investment to spur growth have raised worries about the health of Brazil’s fiscal accounts and inflation, which ended 2011 at the official target ceiling of 6.5 percent.

- Mantega announced plans to freeze 55 billion reais ($30.88 billion) in spending this year, in a move to signal fiscal restraint in the face of nagging high inflation.

- He led a new charge to tame the rapid appreciation of the real in what he calls a new chapter in the “global currency war” that threatens to derail Brazil’s recovery. He said rich nations are flooding markets with cheap money to artificially weaken their own currencies.

- Mantega has in the past publicly disagreed with the central bank over the level of Brazil’s interest rates, which are among the world’s highest. The Rousseff government has made lowering real interest rates - nominal rates minus inflation - one of its top long-term priorities.

- A long-time member of the ruling Workers’ Party, Mantega went to great lengths in 2006 to persuade investors that he was committed to the austere fiscal and economic policies championed by his predecessor, Antonio Palocci, who has twice resigned from the government over ethics scandals.

- Mantega was President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s economic advisor from 1993 to 2002 and one of the coordinators of the Workers’ Party’s economic platform in the 2002 campaign. He also contributed to its campaigns in 1984, 1989 and 1998.

- He previously served as planning minister and the head of the state development bank BNDES. Mantega has also taught as an economics professor and authored several books.

- He graduated in economics from the University of Sao Paulo and holds a Ph.D. in development sociology from the same university.