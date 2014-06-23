FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Braas Monier IPO price guidance 24-24.50 euros -sources
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

Braas Monier IPO price guidance 24-24.50 euros -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 23 (Reuters) - German roofing company Braas Monier (IPO-BMBG.F) will likely sell its shares at between 24 euros and 24.50 euros ($32.58-$33.26) apiece in a stock market listing later this week, two sources familiar with the transaction said on Monday.

“Banks are guiding investors to expect the pricing to be at 24-24.50 euros a share, books are covered well in this range”, one of the sources said.

Braas Monier earlier this month announced a price range of 23 euros to 28 euros for the flotation that would be the largest in Germany so far this year, following the launches of car parts maker Stabilus and 3D printer maker SLM Solutions .

The start of trading is planned for Wednesday, June 25. ($1 = 0.7366 Euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.