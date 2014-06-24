FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Braas Monier shares likely to be priced at 24 eur in IPO -sources
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2014 / 11:13 AM / 3 years ago

Braas Monier shares likely to be priced at 24 eur in IPO -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - German roofing company Braas Monier (IPO-BMBG.F) will likely sell its shares at 24 euros ($32.62) apiece in a stock market listing on Wednesday, two people familiar with the transaction said.

“The final price guidance is 24 euros a share”, one of the sources said.

Braas Monier earlier this month announced a price range of 23 euros to 28 euros for the flotation in which it hopes to raise as much as 621 million euros. That would make it the largest in Germany so far this year, following the launches of car parts maker Stabilus and 3D printer maker SLM Solutions.

$1 = 0.7357 Euros Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.