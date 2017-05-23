FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 3 months ago

UPDATE 1-Israeli billionaire buys control of Germany's Brack Capital Properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with company statement)

JERUSALEM, May 23 (Reuters) - Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Brack Capital Properties (BCP), a property owner and developer in Germany, for about 1 billion shekels ($279 million), the company said on Tuesday.

BCP, which is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, said in a statement that Sagi agreed to buy a controlling 44 percent stake, or about 2.9 million shares, for 345 shekels a share.

The shares had been trading at 365 shekels when trade was halted prior to the announcement. BCP has a market capitalization of 2.53 billion shekels.

Sagi, who founded online gaming software supplier Playtech , has been building up his real estate portfolio, which includes prime real estate in London such as Camden Market, which he holds through Market Tech Holdings.

$1 = 3.5851 shekels Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen and Susan Fenton

