Brazil's Bradesco posts first-quarter recurring profit of $1.56 bln
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Bradesco posts first-quarter recurring profit of $1.56 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil’s second-largest non-government lender, posted on Thursday recurring net income of 3.473 billion reais ($1.56 billion) in the first quarter, slightly beating earnings estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-off items, rose 8.6 percent when compared with the fourth quarter, and 18 percent on a year-on-year basis, according to a securities filing. The poll of six analysts forecast Bradesco to earn 3.184 billion reais in recurring profit for the quarter.

$1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
