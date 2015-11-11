FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bradesco Seguros CEO Rossi killed in Brazil plane crash -Valor newspaper
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

Bradesco Seguros CEO Rossi killed in Brazil plane crash -Valor newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Marco Antonio Rossi, chief executive officer of Bradesco Seguros, the insurance arm of Banco Bradesco SA, was killed in a plane crash in Brazil’s Goias state on Tuesday, the Valor Economico newspaper reported.

Lucio Flávio Conduro de Oliveira, chief executive officer of Bradesco Vida e Previdencia, was also aboard the jet traveling from Brasilia that was carrying four passengers when it went down on Tuesday afternoon, Valor said, adding there were no survivors. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.