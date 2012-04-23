FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bradesco sees Brazil loan defaults down by year-end
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

Bradesco sees Brazil loan defaults down by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 23 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco , Brazil’s second-largest private-sector bank, expects loan delinquencies to remain stable this quarter before falling in the second half, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Monday.

Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the industry’s benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, rose to 4.1 percent of Bradesco’s total loans at the end of March, the highest in two years, the bank said in a statement earlier on Monday. This so-called default ratio was 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter and 3.6 percent in the first quarter of 2011.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.