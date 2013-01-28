FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BANCO BRADESCO SAYS EXPECTS LOAN BOOK TO EXPAND BETWEEN 13 PCT AND 17 PCT THIS YEAR - FILING
#Market News
January 28, 2013 / 7:40 AM / in 5 years

BANCO BRADESCO SAYS EXPECTS LOAN BOOK TO EXPAND BETWEEN 13 PCT AND 17 PCT THIS YEAR - FILING

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil’s second-biggest private sector bank, sees its loan book to expand this year at a slightly slower pace than in 2012, reflecting an economic recovery that has so far turned out to be weaker than previously expected.

Bradesco is forecasting credit growth between 13 percent and 17 percent for this year, compared with a revised range of 14 percent to 18 percent in 2012, according to a statement on Monday.

Interest income is seen expanding between 7 percent and 11 percent, while growth in fee income is targeted at between 9 percent and 13 percent. Bradesco expects operational expenses to rise between 4 percent and 8 percent this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
