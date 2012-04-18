FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Bradesco to cut rates after gov't urging
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Bradesco to cut rates after gov't urging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Bank heeds government call to reduce bank spreads

* Loan book to increase by 21 bln reais

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco, Brazil’s second-biggest private sector lender, said on Wednesday it would reduce interest rates on various forms of credit and financing for individuals and corporations.

The move comes after Brazil’s government issued a call for private-sector banks to reduce interest rate spreads to provide further stimulus to Brazil’s lagging economy.

Bradesco will also increase its credit offering by 21 billion reais ($11.28 billion), with 9 billion reais earmarked for individuals, 5 billion for corporations, 1 billion for small businesses and 6 billion for car manufacturers, the bank said in a statement.

