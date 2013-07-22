FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Bradesco sees no big losses on government bonds
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Bradesco sees no big losses on government bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 22 (Reuters) - A steep decline in the value of government bond holdings at Banco Bradesco SA is unlikely to stoke significant losses at Brazil’s second-largest private-sector lender, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Monday.

Net income excluding one-time items, a widely used gauge of earnings known as recurring profit, totaled 2.978 billion reais ($1.33 billion), below the average 3.021 billion reais profit estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of eight analysts. The profit miss came after the value of the bank’s debt holdings fell by 9 billion reais in the quarter alone, bringing down shareholders’ equity to 66 billion reais from 69.4 billion reais in the prior quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.