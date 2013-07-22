FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Bradesco cuts loan growth, expenses estimates for 2013
July 22, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Bradesco cuts loan growth, expenses estimates for 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 22 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil’s second-biggest private-sector bank, announced on Monday the following changes in estimates for this year:

1) The bank reduced the estimate for loan book growth to a range between 11 percent and 15 percent from a prior 13 percent to 17 percent range.

2) The bank lowered its guidance for interest income growth to a range between 4 percent and 8 percent, compared with a previous range of 7 percent to 11 percent growth.

3) The bank raised the estimate for fee income growth to a range between 12 percent and 16 percent, compared with prior 9 percent to 13 percent range.

4) The bank lowered estimates for growth in sales, general and administrative expenses to a range between 2 percent and 6 percent from a prior 4 percent to 8 percent range.

