Brazil's Bradesco sees loan book growing 10 pct-14 pct this year

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil’s second-biggest non-government bank, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:

1) The bank expects growth in its loan book between 10 percent and 14 percent this year, compared with revised guidance of 11 percent and 15 percent for 2013. Bradesco’s loan book rose 10.8 percent last year.

2) Bradesco expects to grow disbursements of corporate loans between 9 percent and 13 percent, and consumer credit between 11 percent and 15 percent this year.

3) Net interest income, or revenue from lending-related transactions, is expected to grow between 6 percent and 10 percent in 2014.

4) Bradesco forecasts fee income, or revenue from fees, financial services and commissions, to expand between 9 percent and 13 percent this year.

5) Bradesco forecasts sales, general and administrative expenses to rise 3 percent to 6 percent this year.

6) Insurance premium underwriting at Bradesco, which is also Brazil’s largest insruance group, is expected to grow between 9 percent and 12 percent in 2014.