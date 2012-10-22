FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Bradesco recurring profit slightly up in third quarter
October 22, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Bradesco recurring profit slightly up in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA said on Monday third-quarter profit rose 1 percent, beating analysts’ estimates.

Recurring net income, a gauge of profit that excludes one-off items, climbed to 2.893 billion reais ($1.43 billion) in the quarter, compared with 2.867 billion reais a year earlier, according to a statement on the lender’s website.

Compared with the second quarter of this year, recurring profit rose 0.9 percent. A Reuters poll of nine analysts predicted recurring net income of 2.876 billion reais in the quarter.

