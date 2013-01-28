FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Bradesco says fourth-quarter recurring profit rises
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2013 / 7:30 AM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Bradesco says fourth-quarter recurring profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil’s second-biggest private sector bank, reported on Monday fourth-quarter profit rose 5.3 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, according to a statement on Monday.

Net income excluding one-time items, a gauge of earnings known as recurring profit, climbed to 2.918 billion reais ($1.44 billion) in the last three months of 2012, the bank said. A Thomson Reuters poll of six analysts forecast an average estimate of recurring net income at 2.950 billion reais.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.