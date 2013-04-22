Brazil's Bradesco slightly misses first-quarter profit estimate

SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil’s second-biggest private sector bank, said a measure of first-quarter profit rose 3.4 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, according to a statement on Monday.

Net income excluding one-time items, a gauge of earnings known as recurring profit, totaled 2.943 billion reais ($1.46 billion) in the first three months of 2013, the statement said. A Thomson Reuters poll of ten analysts predicted recurring earnings of 2.98 billion reais in the period.