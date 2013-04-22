FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Bradesco slightly misses first-quarter profit estimate
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Bradesco slightly misses first-quarter profit estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 22 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil’s second-biggest private sector bank, said a measure of first-quarter profit rose 3.4 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, according to a statement on Monday.

Net income excluding one-time items, a gauge of earnings known as recurring profit, totaled 2.943 billion reais ($1.46 billion) in the first three months of 2013, the statement said. A Thomson Reuters poll of ten analysts predicted recurring earnings of 2.98 billion reais in the period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.