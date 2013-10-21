FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Bradesco slightly beats quarterly profit forecast
October 21, 2013 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Bradesco slightly beats quarterly profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil’s second-biggest private-sector bank, said on Monday third-quarter net income excluding one-time items, a gauge of earnings known as recurring profit, totaled 3.082 billion reais ($1.42 billion).

A Thomson Reuters poll of seven analysts predicted recurring profit of 3.066 billion reais in the period.

The bank also trimmed its estimate for growth in net interest income, or revenue from lending, to a range between 1 percent and 3 percent, compared with 4 percent to 8 percent previously.

