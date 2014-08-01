FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Loans for investments to boost Bradesco lending growth - CFO
August 1, 2014

Loans for investments to boost Bradesco lending growth - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Loans aimed at financing investment projects are likely to be the main driver of an acceleration in Banco Bradesco SA’s loan book growth during the second half of this year, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Friday.

Acceleration in lending growth at Brazil’s No. 2 private-sector bank will come from an uptick in demand for new credit, and not from a larger supply of loan products by the bank, Angelotti told investors on a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

