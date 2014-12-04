FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Australia's Bradken says mulling $731 mln bid from Bain, PEP
December 4, 2014

UPDATE 1-Australia's Bradken says mulling $731 mln bid from Bain, PEP

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian mining products maker Bradken Ltd said on Friday it is considering an A$872 million ($730.56 million) takeover proposal from buyout firms Pacific Equity Partners and Bain Capital.

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, Bradken said the private equity giants made the offer after making an initial A$1 billion approach in August, which never led to a firm offer.

The new A$5.10 per share offer comes as mining services companies rush to pare their exposure to the sector, which is slashing spending to offset a sharp decline in commodities prices. Bradken’s shares last closed at A$3.32, a one-third discount to their Aug. 14 close.

PEP and Bain made the revised offer “at a low point in the mining cycle during a time of significant share price volatility in the broader mining services sector,” Bradken said in the statement.

Its board is reviewing the lower proposal with its advisors Merrill Lynch & Co Inc and Rothschild, Bradken added. (1 US dollar = 1.1936 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese and Alan Crosby)

