Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has expanded its Huntsville, Alabama office by bringing on board the former co-chair of the bankruptcy and restructuring group at Maynard Cooper & Gale.

Kevin Gray, 45, joined Bradley in September and will add to Bradley's real estate, bankruptcy and banking teams, while expanding the lending practice with his experience in bankruptcy litigation.

