BRIEF-Brain Force Holding says three Supervisory Board members resign

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brain Force Holding AG :

* Says three Supervisory Board members have resigned from their position as a member of Supervisory Board with effect as of end of upcoming Ordinary Shareholders Meeting

* Says resignation of Supervisory Board members is related to intended merger of Cross Industries AG with Brain Force Holding AG

* Says will shortly convene 17th Ordinary Shareholders Meeting, in which elections to Supervisory Board will take place