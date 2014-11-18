FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brain Force Holding says three Supervisory Board members resign
November 18, 2014 / 12:42 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Brain Force Holding says three Supervisory Board members resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brain Force Holding AG :

* Says three Supervisory Board members have resigned from their position as a member of Supervisory Board with effect as of end of upcoming Ordinary Shareholders Meeting

* Says resignation of Supervisory Board members is related to intended merger of Cross Industries AG with Brain Force Holding AG

* Says will shortly convene 17th Ordinary Shareholders Meeting, in which elections to Supervisory Board will take place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

