February 3, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Brain AG IPO priced at the bottom of range - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - German industrial biotech group Brain AG has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 9 euros per share, the bottom end of its indicative range of 9-12 euros, a person close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Demand, mainly from Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, was sufficient to sell at least 3.5 million shares, the source said, which would bring in proceeds of 31.5 million euros ($34 million).

The subscription period is set to end later on Wednesday. Shares in Brain are due to start trading on the stock exchange on Feb. 9. ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Andreas Framke and Victoria Bryan)

