Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brain Force Holding AG :

* Says on Dec. 22, 2014, Qino Flagship AG has sold 1,603,273 shares of Brain Force Holding AG

* Says 1,603,273 shares of Brain Force Holding AG represents approximately 10.42 pct of share capital of Brain Force Holding AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)