a year ago
Brainstorm's cell therapy safe, well tolerated in ALS study
July 18, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Brainstorm's cell therapy safe, well tolerated in ALS study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Drug developer Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc said its experimental cell therapy was found safe and well tolerated in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurological disorder, in a mid-stage study.

The New Jersey-based company's shares jumped 16 percent to $3.47 in premarket trading on Monday.

ALS is an invariably fatal neurological disease that attacks the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscles.

The drug, NurOwn, also showed a clinically meaningful benefit compared with a placebo, Brainstorm said. (Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
