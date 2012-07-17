UPDATE 1-BrainStorm to sell shares to fund clinical trials

JERUSALEM, July 17 (Reuters) - BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics , a developer of adult stem cell technologies, said on Tuesday it will sell 19.8 million shares of its common stock at 29 cents each.

Net proceeds will reach about $5.75 million, or $4.78 million after various expenses are deducted, the Israel-based company said.

Investors will also receive warrants to purchase some 14.9 million shares of BrainStorm’s stock -- for every share of stock purchased in the offering investors will receive a warrant to buy 0.75 shares of stock. The warrants have an exercise price of 29 cents a share for a term of 30 months.

The offering is expected to close on or around July 20 and BrainStorm said it will not hold any additional closings in connection with the offering.

BrainStorm noted it plans to use the proceeds for clinical trials in the United States and Israel, research and development and other corporate purposes.

Its shares were down 8.6 percent at 27 cents in morning trading in New York.

BrainStorm is developing NurOwn for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year granted orphan drug designation to NurOwn. The FDA’s orphan drug programme encourages the development of treatments for rare diseases by providing financial incentives.

Data from the first ALS patients in a clinical trial treated with its adult stem cell therapy did not show significant side effects and the treatment has so far proven to be safe, the company said in January.