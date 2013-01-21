FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brainsway in talks to sell anti-depression device in N America
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Brainsway in talks to sell anti-depression device in N America

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Israel’s Brainsway is in talks with a number of companies in the United States and Canada to sell its device for the treatment of depression in patients who fail to respond to medication.

“Brainsway is in negotiations and in discussions with a few companies - large and mid-sized - to finalise partnerships and marketing agreements in North America,” Uzi Sofer, Brainsway’s chief executive, told Reuters.

Earlier this month, Brainsway received U.S. and Canadian regulatory approval to market its Deep TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation). The company estimates the U.S. market alone at tens of billions of dollars.

Sofer said negotiations with some of the companies, which he declined to name, were advanced but no deal was imminent and could take months.

Forging a marketing deal, he said, would be difficult since Brainsway’s product has numerous applications so it is not clear whether there will be one or multiple distribution agreements.

Sofer noted that once a deal is finalised the company intends to list its shares on Nasdaq in addition to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Brainsway’s shares were 6.3 percent higher at 46.21 shekels in early afternoon trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.