S.Africa's Brait buys into Iceland Food Group
#Financials
March 9, 2012 / 3:16 PM / 6 years ago

S.Africa's Brait buys into Iceland Food Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 9 (Reuters) - South African investment firm Brait said on Friday had entered into a transaction alongside the founder and senior management to acquire the entire issued share capital of Iceland Food Group.

Brait said in a statement that its stake would be 19 percent and that the investment cost it 80 million pounds.

Iceland now operates over 700 stores across the United Kingdom and reported year-end sales of 2.4 billion pounds to the end of March 2011. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)

