JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - South African investment heavyweight Brait SE intends to seek a premium listing in London to boost its profile and tap deeper pools of capital, it said on Wednesday.

Brait, the owner of gym chain Virgin Active and UK budget clothes retailer New Look, said it would also move its head office to the United Kingdom from Malta. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Clarke)