5 months ago
Rwandan brewer Bralirwa pretax profit falls 68 percent in 2016
April 3, 2017 / 3:43 PM / 5 months ago

Rwandan brewer Bralirwa pretax profit falls 68 percent in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI, April 3 (Reuters) - Rwandan brewer Bralirwa said on Monday its pretax profit fell 68 percent to 2.67 billion francs ($3.20 million) down from 8.25 billion francs in 2015, as its costs of sales rose.

It said in a statement total revenue rose 6 percent to 88.8 billion francs, while cost of sales went up to 63.1 billion francs from 57.91 billion francs.

Bralirwa is Rwanda's oldest brewery with rights to produce brands such as Amstel. It also produces branded soft drinks such as Coca-Cola.

Its earnings per share fell to 1.36 francs in 2016 from 6.91 francs a year earlier. ($1 = 830.0300 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; editing by George Obulutsa and Jane Merriman)

