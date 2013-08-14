FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rwandan brewer Bralirwa H1 pretax profit falls 9 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
August 14, 2013 / 3:22 PM / 4 years ago

Rwandan brewer Bralirwa H1 pretax profit falls 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIGALI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Rwandan brewer Bralirwa’s first-half pretax profit fell 9 percent due in part to negative foreign exchange effects and rising depreciation charges.

Bralirwa, 75 percent-owned by Heineken, said profit eased to 10.36 billion francs ($16 million) from 11.36 billion francs in the first half.

Revenue rose 2.6 percent to 37 billion francs.

Costs rose due to negative foreign exchange effects while depreciation charges on the brewery and soft drinks operations also increased, the company said in a statement, without providing details.

It said its earnings per share fell to 15.06 francs from 15.43 francs in first half 2012.

Bralirwa is Rwanda’s oldest brewery with rights to produce brands such as Guinness and Amstel. It also produces branded soft drinks such as Coca-Cola.

$1 = 648.97294 RWF Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia and Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.