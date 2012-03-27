FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Brambles expects decision on Recall sale by end-May
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 11:00 PM / in 6 years

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Brambles expects decision on Recall sale by end-May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees decision on sale of Recall unit in 4-8 weeks

* Sale originally expected by end-March

* Says in advanced talks with bidders

SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - Australia’s Brambles Ltd , the world’s top pallet supplier, said on Wednesday talks for the sale of its U.S. document management business, which is valued at around $2 billion, would take one to two months longer than expected.

Brambles said advanced talks were continuing with potential bidders, but did not name them. In January, sources said it had short-listed four buyout firms including Carlyle Group and Apollo Global Management for the deal..

When it announced the sale last August, part of a series deals to offload non-core assets, Brambles said it expected to finalise a sale by end-March..

The proceeds from a Recall divestment would be used to reduce debt. The company has announced a $550 million capital investment plan for its pallet operations in 2012-2013.

Recall is the latest Brambles business to be put on the block. As it scaled back its presence as a global conglomerate, the company also sold its waste management, material handling and other businesses over the past five years to focus on its core business - pallet and container pooling services.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS AG are advising Brambles on the sale.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.