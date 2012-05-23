FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Brambles says further delay to Recall sale
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 23, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Brambles says further delay to Recall sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s Brambles Ltd , the world’s top pallet supplier, on Wednesday announced a further delay to the sale of its Recall information management business, which it values at around $2 billion.

Brambles has held discussions with document destruction company Shred-it and Ohio-based Cintas Corp about selling its U.S. information management business, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Negotiations are dragging out as investors shy away from Brambles $2 billion-plus expectations, the sources told Reuters last week.

When it announced the sale last August, part of a series deals to offload non-core assets, Brambles said it expected to finalise a sale by end-March..

In March, Brambles said reaching an outcome on the proposed sale would take one to two months longer than expected, with that time frame extended again on Wednesday.

Brambles said an announcement would be made as soon as negotiations conclude.

Several private equity firms including Apollo Global Management, Thomas H. Lee Partners and Onex Corp had considered buying Recall earlier this year, but their interest cooled due to a substantial valuation gap, according to the people familiar with the matter.

Brambles would use the proceeds from a Recall divestment to reduce debt. The company has announced a $550 million capital investment plan for its pallet operations in 2012-2013.

Recall is the latest Brambles business to be put on the block. As it scaled back its presence as a global conglomerate, the company also sold its waste management, material handling and other assets over the past five years to focus on its core business - pallet and container pooling services.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.