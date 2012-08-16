UPDATE 2-Australia's Brambles profit, outlook fall short, shares down

* H2 net profit lower than expected-Reuters calculation

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s Brambles, the world’s biggest pallet supplier, reported a smaller-than-expected 24 percent rise in second-half profit and disappointed on its outlook, sending its shares down towards its lows for the year.

The stock later recovered about half its losses after Chief Executive Tom Gorman told a briefing he expected growth to continue in coming years, with new businesses aiding improved margins, but was still down about 2.5 percent on the day.

Brambles, which provides services for some of the world’s biggest consumer brand products, posted a second-half profit of $365.1 million, according to Reuters calculations, up on $294.2 million a year ago due to improving revenues and margins at its U.S. pallet operations.

The result fell short of analysts’ expectations for $383.8 million, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts, while the company also forecast a rise in underlying profits of 4-10 percent in 2012/13, less than some were expecting.

Brambles said its annual underlying profit, adjusted for exchange rates, came in at $1.06 billion, in line with the company’s guidance of $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion.

“There had been a lot of hoping going into the result that Brambles would not only meet guidance but slightly exceed it. The 2012 number is only in line with guidance when exchange rates at the end of June are taken into account,” said Peter Esho, chief market analyst at CityIndex.

“The market could have forgiven this if there were some signs of an improvement in 2013 guidance, but unfortunately, this also falls below expectations,” he said.

But shares trimmed losses when investors become slightly more optimistic about the company after Chief Executive Tom Gorman said he expected growth to continue in the coming years.

Gorman said Brambles was committed to expanding its operations in less developed segments and regions, despite the capital investment and increased operating expenditure needed.

“In 2014 we expect continued sales and profit growth, with an improved group margin as our new businesses continue to leverage the investments we are making today and we continue to deliver further efficiencies,” he told an analysts’ briefing.

The majority of the company’s customers operated in the consumer staples -- such as fresh food and general manufucturing goods -- which was relatively resilient to economic volatility, he added.

The company said it would pay a final dividend of 13 Australian cents per share, unchanged from the same period in 2011.

In June, Brambles scrapped a planned sale of its $2 billion Recall information management business due to low offers. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Richard Pullin)