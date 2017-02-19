FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
February 19, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 6 months ago

Australia's Brambles 1H underlying profit rises 3 pct as competition increases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian pallets and container group Brambles Ltd on Monday posted a 3 percent rise in first-half underlying profit after facing increased competition in its large North American business.

The company reported an underlying profit of $468.9 million for the six months ended Dec. 31, which, adjusted for currency changes, was in line with its latest guidance for a 3 percent rise in underlying profit on a constant-currency basis. On a statutory basis, profit after tax fell 44 percent to $162.3 million.

Brambles on Monday revised its full-year underlying profit guidance to be flat with the prior year, well below the range of 9 to 11 percent offered before a surprise downgrade on Jan. 23. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

