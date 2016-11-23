FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based Advent Int'l to buy Brammer for 221.5 mln stg
November 23, 2016 / 7:55 AM / 9 months ago

U.S.-based Advent Int'l to buy Brammer for 221.5 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Industrial parts distributor Brammer Plc said private-equity firm Advent International Corp had agreed to buy the company for 221.5 million pounds ($274.8 million).

Advent's recommended cash offer of 165 pence per share represents a premium of 69.2 percent to Brammer stock's closing price on Tuesday. Brammer urged its shareholders to accept the offer, terming it as "fair and reasonable".

The deal comes just over a month after Brammer said it did not expect to report a pretax profit for 2016, sending its shares down 50 percent.

The company said on Wednesday its recent strategic review had found that a turnaround would take at least three years to implement and result in significant reorganisation costs. ($1 = 0.8060 pounds) (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

