European equities steady, miners underpin market
LONDON, Nov 23 European shares steadied on Wednesday after rising in the previous two sessions, with basic resources companies underpinning the broader market following a rise in metals prices.
Nov 23 Industrial parts distributor Brammer Plc said private-equity firm Advent International Corp had agreed to buy the company for 221.5 million pounds ($274.8 million).
Advent's recommended cash offer of 165 pence per share represents a premium of 69.2 percent to Brammer stock's closing price on Tuesday. Brammer urged its shareholders to accept the offer, terming it as "fair and reasonable".
The deal comes just over a month after Brammer said it did not expect to report a pretax profit for 2016, sending its shares down 50 percent.
The company said on Wednesday its recent strategic review had found that a turnaround would take at least three years to implement and result in significant reorganisation costs. ($1 = 0.8060 pounds) (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LONDON, Nov 23 Financial markets showed the diverging path of U.S. and euro zone monetary policy on Wednesday with Wall Street breaking new ground and the dollar perched near a 14-year high, as German bond yields plumbed new record lows.
FRANKFURT, Nov 23 Revenue growth at emerging markets-focused retailer Global Fashion Group (GFG), which is backed by investors Kinnevik of Sweden and Germany's Rocket Internet, slowed in the third quarter, although its losses narrowed.