Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brammer PLC : * Record group revenue up 11.9% to £639.6 million (2011: £571.5 million * Operating profit (pre amortisation and exceptional items) increased by 17.0%

to £37.2 million * Profit before tax (pre amortisation and exceptional items) increased by 19.0%

to £34.5 million * Dividend up 11.9% to 9.4P (2011: 8.4P) * Our confidence in the outlook for the business is reflected by the dividend

increase