Trial set for NFL players' negligence suit against BB&T
August 18, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Trial set for NFL players' negligence suit against BB&T

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Trial has been set for Aug. 25 in a lawsuit by six current and former National Football League players accusing Branch Banking & Trust of letting a now-discredited financial advisor withdraw millions of dollars from their accounts without their authority.

Branch Banking & Trust, sued as a successor to Bank Atlantic, faces claims that it accepted forged signatures to open accounts for the players, whose funds were allegedly diverted into a failed casino in Alabama. The bank is represented by lawyers at GrayRobinson.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UQv7JU

