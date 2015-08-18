Trial set for NFL players' negligence suit against BB&T

(Reuters) - Trial has been set for Aug. 25 in a lawsuit by six current and former National Football League players accusing Branch Banking & Trust of letting a now-discredited financial advisor withdraw millions of dollars from their accounts without their authority.

Branch Banking & Trust, sued as a successor to Bank Atlantic, faces claims that it accepted forged signatures to open accounts for the players, whose funds were allegedly diverted into a failed casino in Alabama. The bank is represented by lawyers at GrayRobinson.

