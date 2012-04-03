FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Brandywine Realty Trust sells $100 mln shares
April 3, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Brandywine Realty Trust sells $100 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Brandywine Realty Trust on
Tuesday sold $100 million of Series E cumulative redeemable
preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $50 million.	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST 	
	
AMT $100 MLN    COUPON 6.9 PCT     MATURITY    PERPETUAL   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   07/15/2012	
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 6.9          SETTLEMENT  04/11/2012	
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

