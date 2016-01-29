FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BR Pharma to sell $100 mln of new shares
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 29, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's BR Pharma to sell $100 mln of new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brasil Pharma SA , Brazil’s fourth-largest drugstore chain, said on Friday it will issue 400 million reais ($100 million) of new shares valued at 3.78 reais each.

The decision was taken after the firm failed to attract enough demand from current investors to raise the money, BR Pharma said in a securities filing.

Last week BR Pharma said it was looking to raise the money from investors as controlling shareholder Grupo BTG Pactual SA considers exiting the company.

$1 = 3.998 reais Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.