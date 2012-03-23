UPDATE 1-Brasil Foods Q4 profit falls more than expected

* Q4 net income falls 66 pct from year ago, misses forecasts

* Revenue up 11 pct, but feed costs hurt profitability

* Tax provision from merger weighs on profit

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brasil Foods, the world’s largest poultry exporter, booked a worse-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter net income as rising feed costs and a one-time tax provision eroded profit.

Net income fell 66 percent to 121 million reais ($66 million), according to a Thursday securities filing, compared with 360 million reais a year earlier. Profit fell short of the 272 million reais estimate in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Brasil Foods booked a one-time provision of 215 million reais in the quarter, setting cash aside for the anticipated tax effect of the integration of its Sadia unit. Brasil Foods, which controls about a quarter of the world’s poultry market, was created from the takeover by food group Perdigao of debt-laden rival Sadia in 2009.

Without that provision, the company said net income would have been 336 million reais, down just 7 percent from a year earlier.

Stronger sales of processed foods and frozen meals in Brazil helped grow revenue by 11 percent from a year earlier, but rising feed costs pressured profit margins. Weak demand in Japan and the Middle East also weighed on prices in those markets.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, totaled 920 million reais in the quarter, missing a forecast of 1.00 billion reais in the Reuters survey.

EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a measure of profitability known as the EBITDA margin, slipped 2.0 percentage points from a year earlier to 13.0 percent.