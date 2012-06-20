FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Brasil Foods adds $250 mln notes
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Brasil Foods adds $250 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - BRF-Brasil Foods SA on
Wednesday added $250 million of senior notes in a reopening of
an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    BB Securities, HSBC, Itau, and Santander were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BRASIL FOODS

AMT $250 MLN     COUPON 5.875 PCT   MATURITY    06/06/2022   
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 102.839  FIRST PAY   12/06/2012
MOODY'S Baa3     YIELD 5.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  06/26/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD 385.3 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

